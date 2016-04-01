Kelsea Ballerini is ready to turn heads on the 2016 ACM Awards red carpet!
The 22-year-old country singer and Tennessee native, known for hit songs such as "Love Me Like You Mean It" and "Dibs," will attend the show in Las Vegas Sunday as a winner. Last week, it was revealed she had already received a preliminary award of New Female Vocalist of the Year.
But before the festivities begin, Ballerini has to find a dress, of course. She invited E! News along as she browsed outfits.
"My favorite thing ever is walking into a room and there's like, shoes and dresses and sparkles in the room," Ballerini told E! News. "It's a good time."
"It's my first ACM Awards in Vegas, so I think that I kinda I want to go a little more dramatic, a little more, like, sparkle fun Vegas," she added.
Ballerini is also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year, along with Jana Kramer, 32, Miranda Lambert, 32, Kacey Musgraves, 27, and Carrie Underwood, 33.
"No, I did not prepare a speech for that and I will not need to prepare a speech for that," Ballerini told E! News. "It's so crazy to just be in a category like Female Vocalist of the Year and to be with Carrie and Miranda and Jana who I love, and Kasey...just to be with those women and celebrating women in country music with them is a really cool thing."
In addition to attending the 2016 ACM Awards as a winner and nominee, she is also set to perform at the show with pop star Nick Jonas, 23. The two are set to sing a duet of her new song, "Peter Pan."
"I thought I was going to marry him when I was 13 years old," Ballerini told The Tennessean in an interview posted Thursday. "So, it's very casual that I'm on stage with him."