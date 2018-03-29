First rule of being a doctor: Don't fall in love with your patients. (At least, we assume. What do we know? We're not doctors.) And that goes double for the surgeons of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Falling for someone under their care has never failed to be anything less than total heartbreak for the doctors on Grey's Anatomy, which is why we've got a feeling that guest star Scott Speedman, beginning his arc in the March 29 episode, won't be long for this world. And that looks like it just might be bad news for a one Meredith Grey. Allow us to explain.