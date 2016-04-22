Tamron Hall is looking back on her incredibly special bond with Prince and recalling their many conversations together...including the very last.

The MSNBC correspondent opened up about losing who she describes as her "best friend" and one of the most "incredible relationships"of her life.

"The only other person I spoke with or speak with more than Prince is my mother," she explained. "This is the person I communicate with more than anyone."

In fact, they would spend hours upon hours on the phone at night into the wee hours of the morning. The most recent conversation she had with him was Monday night, just a few days before his untimely death.