Of all our 2011 Breakout TV Stars, you're the only one whose show and character is derived from a book series. Were you at all nervous taking on a role that already had a pretty large fanbase?

Phoebe Tonkin: A little bit. I had never read the books before we started filming, but I read the two books during the pilot. Obviously, it's always going to be a different medium and it's someone else's interpretation of the story. In terms of my character, I try to stay pretty true to her mannerisms, and in the book it says that she has red nails and [has] little kinds of quirks like that that you can put into the show—I try to do. But ultimately, it's Kevin Williamson and Andrew Miller's vision of the story and there's new characters coming in, so it's kind of going to change quite a bit.

Why do you think Secret Circle fans have become so attached to Faye?

Ultimately she's the mean girl, but she definitely feels the consequences of her actions. I think also because she's the first kind of mean girl that actually doesn't have any friends—essentially Faye is kind of a loner. Even though there are the mean girls and the popular girls, she's a mean girl because she is a loner and doesn't really fit in anywhere. It's that odd thing of when you're jealous of someone else's position, you kind of lash out. I think that's kind of why she resents Cassie (Britt Robertson) and Diana (Shelley Hennig). She's ultimately kind of a sad character and that's why she does a lot of mean things and why she doesn't really think before she does things. It's only when she does them and something bad comes out of them that she starts feeling guilty.