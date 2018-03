On est jaloux de l'amitié de Jennifer Lawrence et Emma Stone aux Oscars 2018

"Elle m'a textée pour me dire qu'elle avait eu mon numéro par Woody", expliquait Jennifer Lawrence à Vanity Fair en 2016. "J'ai répondu : « Dégage ! », et on est amies depuis."

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone are sitting beside each other. Get a dedicated camera on them for the entire ceremony. #Oscars

Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence are sitting together. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/zdF8XIFjJG

Man, I wish I could be sitting in between Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone right now. I can only imagine their conversations. #oscars

We all have that one asshole friend and Jennifer Lawrence is Emma Stone's pic.twitter.com/1lWHjNKZGt

OK SO EMMA STONE AND JENNIFER LAWRENCE ARE SITTING TOGETHER AND IM SCREAMING #Oscars 2018

The best seat at #TheOscars you ask? The armrest between Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence.

