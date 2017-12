Keeping Up With the Kardashians Katch- Up Staffel 14, Episode 9.

"Oh mein Gott, wir haben den absolut perfekten Kerl für dich", erzählt Kim Kourt am Telefon in der aktuellen Sneak Peek.

In der neuen Folge Keeping Up With the Kardashians am Sonntag schmieden Kim und Khloe einen Plan um hinter den Beziehungsstatus von Kourtney Kardashian und Younes Bendjima zu kommen.Die Schwestern planen, Kourtney auszutricksen, indem sie versuchen, sie zu einem Date mit Chris Hemsworth zu bringen, um ihre Loyalität zu Younes zu testen.

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

Nós especializamos nosso site para sua região! Você gostaria de ir para E! Online Brasil?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Brazilian edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

✕