Bei Kourtney Kardashian bekommt jeder seinen eigenen Weihnachtsbaum!

Kourtney Kardashian gewährt ihren Fans Einblick in ihr festliches Zuhause. Und es ist wirklich so festlich, wie ihr es euch vermutlich vorstellt.
Kourtney hat auf ihrer Website und in ihrer App Fotos gepostet und beschrieben, wieso sie nicht nur einen, sondern mehrere Weihnachtsbäume aufgestellt hat. "Christmas is my favorite holiday, and I love to get into the spirit by decorating a bunch of trees! We ended up with 6 trees this year!" schwärmt sie. "Two huge trees in the entryway, one in the living room and one in each of the kids' rooms."
Jeder hat seinen eigenen Weihnachtsbaum? Klingt großartig! Mason Disick, Penelope Disick und Reign Disick können sich ziemlich glücklich schätzen. Wie ihre Mutter hatte auch Kourtney Hilfe von Jeff Leatham, um ihre Weihnachtsträume Wirklichkeit werden zu lassen. "I have decorated our large trees in the past with friends and with help from the kids but now I have Jeff Leatham's team come over and help", schwärmte sie.
"This year for our main trees I was going to start all over with new decorations but Jeff was over and he asked, 'Aren't the kids excited about seeing all these animal decorations from last year because that's what it's all about?'...and he was right!"
Also gibt es nur einige wenige neue Dekorationselemente.
Die Weihnachtsbäume der Kids durften die Kleinen aber selbst mit dekorieren. "It's always really fun to get out the decorations with my kids and go through them and see what we're into or not into each year", erklärte sie. "I have a lot of decorations my mom has given me that were in our home when I was growing up...I love certain things that are very traditional that we've had forever. But I also love when the Christmas decorations mix in well with the decor of my home, which has changed over the years."
Egal wie - Kourtney hilft uns allen dabei, endlich in Weihnachtsstimmung zu kommen!