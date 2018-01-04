Instagram
Daddy's little girl!
Rob Kardashian took to Twitter on Thursday with an absolutely precious video his and daughter Dream Kardashian's afternoon together. The father-daughter duo enjoyed the January sunshine as Rob pushed the 1-year-old on a swing in his backyard.
Dream giggled with delight as she flew through the air, and when the E! reality star asked her to say hello she looked behind her and appears to respond multiple times, "Hi, dad!" It's true—they grow up so fast!
Rob captioned the must-see moment, "Heyyy pretty girl." It appears Rob and Dream are off to a great start in 2018, and the Arthur George designer will continue sharing his little girl's major milestones with fans.
Despite her proud papa's absence, Dream was featured multiple times on the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card. She sat on Aunt Khloe Kardashian's lap for a few snapshots, and posed with all her cousins—Kourtney Kardashian's kids Mason Disick, 8, Penelope Disick, 5, and Reign Disick, 3; and Kim Kardashian's kids North West, 4, and Saint West, 2—for the festive shoot.
The adorable tot also co-starred alongside brother King Cairo for Blac Chyna's holiday card to friends and family.
Cute Cousins
"Cousin love," Rob captioned this pic of Dream and P.
Happy First Birthday
Rob Kardashian posted this photo on Twitter on his little girl's first birthday.
Vroom Vroom
You get a car! And you get a car! Rob Kardashian shared this photo of Dream enjoying one of her first birthday presents.
Three's Company
Dream hangs out with mama and big brother King.
Happy Halloween!
Blac Chyna, daughter Dream Kardashian and son King Cairo get into the Halloween spirit.
First Halloween
Dream dons an adorable Raggedy Ann costume for Halloween.
What a Little Pumpkin!
Rob Kardashian took this photo of Dream Kardashian enjoying some pumpkins during her first trip to the zoo.
Big Girl Now
Dream gets her ears pierced for the very first time. Look at that bling!
Peekaboo! I See You
Dream Kardashian and Reign Disick posed behind a spooktacular photo wall just a few weeks before Halloween.
My Twin
Rob Kardashian tweeted this adorable picture of his little one smiling along with the caption "my twin" in September 2017.
A Ball of Fun
Dream Kardashian looked adorable playing in a tiny ball pit.
Fourth of July
Rob Kardashian posted this sweet pic of him with his baby girl on her first Fourth of July.
Kiss Me, I'm Irish
Baby Dream celebrates her first St. Patrick's Day, and on her dad's 30th birthday!
Drool Baby, Drool
"Look how long her eye lashes are," Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "I will never say no this Woman lol."
First Valentine's Day!
"Stealing hearts mama," Rob wrote.
Adorable Overalls
Dream rocks some pint-size overalls and a precious collared shirt.
Dreamin' Away
The baby caught some zzzz's in style.
Bubbly Baby
Dream's latest fascination? Bubbles!
What's Up?
The baby looks at her mother.
Kisses From Mama
Blac Chyna smooches her little girl.
Baby Bliss
Little Dream thinks about her next meal.
Flower Girl
Blac Chyna posted this video of the baby on Snapchat when she turned 1 month old.
1 Month Old
Dream's first age milestone pic!
Daddy's Little Girl
Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram, "Hi baby :)"
Pretty in Pink
Dream sucks blissfully on her Wubbanub pacifier.
Aunt Kylie
Rob Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner cuddles her niece.
Zzzz
Chyna posted this sweet snapshot with a sleeping emoji face.
Flower Girls
Dream and Chyna look precious with matching flower crowns on Snapchat.
Daddy's Girl
How cute is Dream?! We think she looks just like papa Rob.
Proud Papa
A smiley Rob can't help beaming as he hold his newborn daughter.
Auntie Amber
Chyna's BFF Amber Rose meet's the bundle of joy.
Big Brother
Big brother King Cairo meets his little sis. Too cute.
Mommy's Touch
Dream appears in a sweet video Blac Chyna posted on her Snapchat.
Dream's Debut!
E! News debuted Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream Renee Kardashian with this exclusive first pic of the newborn.
Sweet Dreams
Rob posted this pic with the caption, "It was all a DREAM haha I love her."
Sunglasses Star
Dream has become quite the fan of Snapchat filters!
Puppy Love
Who can compete with the cuteness of a baby? Maybe a baby wearing digital puppy ears!
Baby's First Christmas
It appears Dream is very ready for her first Christmas in this adorable holiday pic.
Watching Over Dream
Protective big bro King Cairo watches over his littler sister as she sleeps.
Sweet Dreams!
As proud dad Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram, "Best thing that has ever happened to me in my life."
