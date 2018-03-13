Kim Kardashian Shares How She Maintains "Balance" In Her Relationship With Kanye West

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 5:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's all about finding a balance!

Kim Kardashian opened up to Elle magazine for their April issue and shared how she and hubby Kanye Westare a great match for each other. The pair, who has been married since 2014, find ways to complement each other's qualities and stay closer than ever.

"I've taught him to be a bit more calm or cautious," she revealed to the mag. "We're a good balance." The two also spend lots of quality time together. On Saturday, she visited her man in Wyoming, where a source tells E! he is working on new music. What else did the mom of three reveal in her cover story? 

Watch

Kim K. Leads Today's Kardashian Rumor Patrol

Get all the latest details in the clip above! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Kim Kardashian , Kardashian News , Kanye West , Apple News , Family , Kids , Pregnancies , Top Stories
Latest News
Sarah Drew, Grey's Anatomy

Sarah Drew Lands Lead in Cagney and Lacey Reboot After Grey's Anatomy Exit

Candice Patton, The Flash

The Flash Introduces Superhero Iris: Everything To Know After "Run Iris Run"

Prince Jackson

Prince Jackson Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With Girlfriend

Elin Nordegren, Florida Mansion

Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Lists Palm Beach Mansion for $50 Million

ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The Surprising Tip From Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's 5-Minute Face

Hollywood's Biggest Wedding Fails Ever!

Julia Kebbel

Arielle Kebbel’s Sister Julia Breaks Silence for the First Time Since Going Missing

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.