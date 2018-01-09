Rose McGowan is sounding off on her decades long quest to battle sexual assault and inequality.

While promoting her upcoming five-part E! documentary CITIZEN ROSE at Tuesday's NBC TCA event in Pasadena, the 44-year-old activist answered questions about everything from her career, her mission and Harvey Weinstein, who she previously accused of raping her back in the ‘90s.

"I am having to sell my house right now to pay legal bills fighting off the monster. That's what I'm facing," McGowan, who only refers to Weinstein as "the monster," told the Television Critics Association

McGowan was also asked by reporters if she's been called as a witness in any ongoing legal cases against Weinstein. "No, I don't think they're there yet," she responded.