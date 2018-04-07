Kendra Wilkinson Plays Video Games "Drunk" After Filing for Divorce

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 7, 2018 11:24 AM
A toast to a new chapter?
Kendra Wilkinson spent time with her kids, a famous friend and some booze on Friday after filing for divorce from Hank Baskett.
The Kendra on Top star and Girls Next Door posted on her Instagram Stories a photo of herself having a drink from a shot glass while wearing a gaming headset and displaying a white Xbox controller. She used a bunny ear and nose filter on the pic, which also contained the hashtag #fortnite, the name of a popular video game.
"Lol drunk bunny gamer," she wrote.
Earlier in the day, she shared a photo of herself with her comedian and actor pal Jon Lovitz on a golf course in Thousand Oaks, California, not far from her family home.
"Great day playing golf w one of my besties @jon_lovitz," she wrote.
She later posted a video of her and Hank's daughter Alijah, 3, putting together a puzzle, writing, "She's sooooo good at puzzles. Proud mama."
Kendra and Hank are also parents to 8-year-old son Hank Jr.
News of Kendra's divorce filing after eight years of marriage came after weeks of split rumors and soon after she announced on Instagram, "Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways."
Hank has not commented.
The two had for years chronicled their marriage woes on TV and also weathered a 2014 scandal involving alleged cheating by the former NFL player. In February, Kendra said the two were having marital problems again.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!