Jennie Garth's Husband Dave Abrams Files for Divorce After 3 Years of Marriage

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 5:09 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennie Garth, Dave Abrams

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Jennie Garth and Dave Abrams' marriage is over. 

According to The Blast, Abrams has filed for divorce from the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum after three years of marriage. Abrams cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. This news comes five months after a source told E! News that the couple was spending time apart.

"They are working on their marriage," the insider also shared in November 2017.

Garth and Abrams tied the knot in July 2015 just outside of Los Angeles, her rep confirmed to E! News at the time. The couple went public with their relationship in Jan. 2015 and became engaged in April. Three months later, Garth and Abrams became husband and wife.

Photos

2018 Celebrity Breakups

Jennie Garth, Dave Abrams

Ashley Streff /On behalf of Sky Ranch Fitness

A source told Us Weekly in November that Garth and Abrams were "still trying to make it work, but they haven't been living together. They love each other, but like every marriage, it takes work. Jennie is taking the time to focus on her girls and herself."

This will be Garth's third divorce. The actress married Daniel Clark in 1994, but the couple split in 1996. Five years later, Garth married Peter Facinelli and went on to have three kids together.

Garth and Facinelli divorced in 2013.

This filing occurred on the same day that Kendra Wilkinson filed for divorce from Hank Baskett and Brooke Burke filed for divorce from David Charvet.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennie Garth , Divorces , Breakups , Apple News , Couples , Top Stories
Latest News
Ashley Greene, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Ashley Greene Kicks Off Bachelorette Party With Topless Photo

Taylor Swift

So True or So False: Is Taylor Swift Buying a Home to Be Closer to Joe Alwyn?!

2018 Couples Update: George & Amal, Meghan & Harry and More!

Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Channing Tatum, Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell's Perspective on Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's Split Will Mend Your Broken Heart

Amanda Bynes: 15 Years Later

Kendra Wilkinson Sends Message to Hank Baskett

Jonathan Scott, Jacinta Kuznetsov

Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott Confirms Breakup With Jacinta Kuznetsov

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.