Kendra Wilkinson Files for Divorce From Hank Baskett

It's officially over between Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett.

E! News has learned that the reality star has officially filed for divorce from the former NFL player after more than eight years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Kendra cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. The date of separation is listed as January 1, 2018.

Earlier today, following weeks of split rumors, the Kendra on Top star and Girls Next Door alum said on Instagram, "Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways." Hank did not comment.

The two, who wed at her former home, the Playboy Mansion, are parents to a son Hank Jr., 8, and daughter Alijah, 4. In court papers, Kendra requested joint legal and physical custody.