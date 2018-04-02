Kendra Wilkinson Hints at Hank Baskett Divorce: See a Timeline of Their Romance

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for WE tv
Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and Hank Baskett's marriage may be coming to an end.
On Monday, Kendra hinted that the couple's relationship was heading towards a divorce in a tearful Instagram Story message.
"10 years. I did everything I could," she said in the social media video. "It wasn't good enough. I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever I really did. Guess it's just not meant to be. I'm so scared but I have to get strong for my kids. I will."
Kendra also posted a photo from the couple's wedding day, writing, "I believed."
Kendra and Hank have been married for nearly nine years and they've been very open about all of the ups and downs in their relationship over the years.
Let's take a look back at the couple's romance timeline:
November 2008
In November 2008, Hank got down on one knee to propose to a shocked Kendra atop the Space Needle in Seattle. Making it all the more special? Both their families were present for the occasion.
June 2009
The couple tied the knot on June 27, 2009 in a lavish ceremony at the Playboy Mansion with 300 guests in attendance.
December 2009
The couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Hank Baskett IV on December 11, 2009.
May 2014
Kendra gave birth to the couple's second child, a baby girl named Alijah Mary Baskett in May 2014.
July 2014
Kendra was spotted without her ring on amid reports of marital troubles.
August 2014
Kendra on Top viewers saw the reality star flush her wedding rings down the toilet in August 2014.
November 2015
Over a year later, the couple was "doing good" following marital trouble. A source told E! News in November 2015, "They're doing good. Now that the show is over, they're trying to stay out of the media for a little while."
February 2018
Kendra shared on social media that the couple was having more "marital problems."
March 2018
Kendra posted a photo of herself on Instagram without her wedding ring on.
April 2018
Kendra hints she will divorce Hank in a teary Instagram message.
