Law and Order: SVU Boss on Cassidy's Reveal, the Benson Memo and LGBTQ characters

There was a moment a couple weeks ago where Ice-T's Fin confronts Peter Gallagher's Dodds about this mysterious memo. Will we learn more about that?

Probably in the finale, that's what we're looking at right now.

We said goodbye to Raúl Esparza's character, Barba, and hello to Philip Winchester's Stone. The relationship between Stone and the squad is not great right off the bat.

No, it's going to be tense for a couple of episodes until they accept him as part of their family.

Right, I feel like that's how it always is when a new ADA joins the cast.

Exactly. It's the same in any business; the new kid on the block is always the outsider for a while. And Stone kind of manipulates them into liking him. [Laughs.]