13 Reasons Why We're Missing Kendall Jenner at Fashion Month

Apparently, not at fashion month. The runway model made her first and seemingly only appearance at the Adidas Originals presentation at the beginning of NYFW, the first of four consecutive international fashion weeks. However, she was noticeably absent from the rest of the New York lineup...and the London and Milan shows, her usual stomping grounds around this time of year.

If it's the latter, here are 13 reasons why the fashion world is missing you, Kenny!

But as Paris Fashion Week ramps up, we're missing the model do what she does best. Will Kendall jet back to the City of Lights to strut down the catwalk alongside the Hadid sisters and Kaia Gerber ? Or will she sit this season out?

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images



Time with the Hadids Fashion month provides ample opportunity to hang out with Kendall's industry besties, Gigi and Bella Hadid. To be a fly on the wall hanging out with this girl gang...

Antonello Trio/Getty Images



Model Moments Remember that time Kendall posed with Joan Smalls at Michael Kors spring 2017? Seems like ages ago.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images



Fashionable Friends High-fashion moments, like this one from Miu Miu, are not the same without the usual familiar faces, including Joan Smalls, Bella Hadid and, of course, Kendall.

Article continues below

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images



Famous Friends According to Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber doesn't need much advice when it comes to runway walking. But we sure do love it when famous celebrity kids get together.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Bottega Veneta



Momager Sightings Not only do we get to see Gigi and Kendall chat it up, but we'll surely see momager Kris Jenner hard at work when one of her daughters are involved.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images



Sibling Sightings Not that Kendall isn't already a packaged deal by herself, but oftentimes at fashion week events, we'll see one of her famous siblings, too. For instance, Kim Kardashian West attended the Daily Front Row's 2017 Fashion Media Awards with her little sis last NYFW.

Article continues below

Antonello Trio/Getty Images



Backstage Beauty It's not often that we get to see a supermodel get glam, but during fashion week, Kendall gets the backstage treatment, alongside 20-plus models and flashing camera lights. It's at times both an intimate and very public experience.

Estrop/Getty Images



Bizarre Beauty Fashion month is one of the few times we see Kendall step out of her beauty comfort zone, like when she sported a blue bob at Fendi.

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images



Natural Beauty On the flip side, oftentimes designers opt for minimalism when it comes to the makeup looks, leaving Kendall's natural beauty front and center.

Article continues below

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images



Model at Work What do models wear before a show? Something surprisingly comfortable and relatable...or at least Kendall did before the La Perla runway in February 2017. The model was busy on her phone (or at least pretended to be) during the show's walk-through.

Estrop/Getty Images



Bold Kendall We miss Kendall at Milan Fashion Week, where shows like Fendi always push the bar. Remember Kendall in this fabulous lady-in-red moment?

Estrop/Getty Images



Extra Kendall We miss over-the-top Kendall. The runway allows the model to take a break from her white-tee-and-jeans uniform for something a little more extra, like this Dsquared2 ensemble.

Article continues below