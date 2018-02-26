Katy Perry Surprises Montecito Mudslide Victims at Charity Concert

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 11:28 AM

Katy Perry surprised the survivors and first responders of the Montecito mudslides with a performance over the weekend during the One 805 Kick Ash Bash in Summerland, Calif.

The singer's actions helped to raise nearly $2 million, which will benefit the community that was devastated by both the Thomas Fire and the mudslides that followed in the days after.

Perry performed three songs at the charity concert and dedicated her song, "Firework," to Lauren Cantin, who was rescued from her home after it had become engulfed by debris flow. The 14-year-old and her mother are among the dozens who lost their homes in the hillside community. Her father is one of the 21 individuals who perished in the natural disaster.

Rob Lowe Updates Ellen DeGeneres on Relief Efforts in Montecito

The 33-year-old singer, who is from nearby Goleta, told CNN, "My heart was broken by the tragedy, the mudslide. I'll do anything to help this community."

Also in attendance were Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi, with the former telling the crowd of 2,000 that she will continue to support the community and bring attention to their cause. "The news has moved on, but we have not moved on," DeGeneres said.

Katharine McPheeKenny Loggins and others also performed at the event, with the funds raised going to the Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance.

