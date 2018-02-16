Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season 3 Finale Preview: "It's a Love Story Ending...Then Not at All a Love Story Ending"

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend has a history of changing just about everything for its heroine Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom) in season finales. The Friday, Feb. 16 season three finale of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is no different.

In "Nathaniel Is Irrelevant," Rebecca is put in a situation she's never faced before, and this time she is more aware of her behavior and consequences of it all than she's ever been before. Gone is the girl who's just in love and can't be held accountable for her actions.

"[The finale] was really a joy to work on because it felt culminative, and we felt all these strands coming together, and we got to do big group scenes where everyone was together...And then, it's a really interesting ending. It's a love story ending and then not at all a love story ending and that's the thing we live to do, which is sort of take the piss a little bit out of the rom-com romance," co-creator and showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna told E! News ahead of a talk with Bloom at New York City's 92Y.