Ariana Grande "Was Suffering From Trauma" After Manchester Bombing

Ariana Grande "was suffering from trauma" after the horrific Manchester bombing.

The 24-year-old singer's manager Scooter Braun detailed how the tragic incident affected the singer in a Jan. 30 interview for the podcast Big Questions With Cal Fussman.

After the terror attack, which killed 22 people, Grande wasn't sure she could ever sing her songs again.

"When she found out fans of hers had died, she was so sad," Braun recalled. "I mean, she cried for days. There was nothing that could stop us. She felt every pain. Every face that they announced, every name—she wore it on her sleeve, like every bit of emotion, because that's who she is."