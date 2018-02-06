Nicole Eggert Files Police Report Against Scott Baio Alleging Sexual Assault

There's been a ton of back-and-forth between former Charles in Charge co-stars Nicole Eggert and Scott Baio, but the public battle has just taken an official turn.

Eggert's attorney, Lisa Bloom, confirmed that the actress has filed a police report against Baio alleging that she was sexually assaulted by the actor when she was a minor.

Bloom tweeted, "We will fully cooperate with the LAPD investigation." The attorney added, "Many have reached out to Nicole and me to say that they witnessed inappropriate behavior from Scott Baio when Nicole was underage. If anyone else has information about this matter please contact us."