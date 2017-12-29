Anna Faris Officiates Her Friend's Wedding—In Ugg Boots

Melissa Atle of Weddings by Sunnyside
@itsmelissaatle, @weddingsbysunnyside
Anna Faris played a major role in her friend's wedding.
The Mom actress recently officiated her friend and Unqualified podcast co-host Sim Sarna's wedding, held outdoors at the Thomas George Estates in Healdsburg, Calif. Anna took to Instagram Friday to send her congratulations to the couple and share pics from the special day.
"Congrats Sim & Amy!!!!!" Anna wrote alongside the pics, which show the actress wearing a pale pink coat, dress and chestnut Ugg boots!
Sim also shared pics from the ceremony on social media. "Perfect day. Can't believe this beautiful woman is my wife. @amy_and_stausi," he captioned the post.
Back in November, Anna shared a picture with the couple and revealed she interviewed them on a new episode of Unqualified.
"Happy Thanksgiving, dear listeners! This week, we have a special holiday episode for you. First, I interview @simsarna and @amy_and_stausi about their love story... and Sim asks me a very important question!" Anna wrote on Instagram.
And Anna isn't the only celeb to officiate a wedding!
Take a look at all of the stars who've taken on the role below!
Joe Biden
The Vice President of the United States presided over White House staffers Brian Mosteller and Joe Mahshie small ceremony on Aug. 1, 2016. "Proud to marry Brian and Joe at my house," VEEP tweeted. "Couldn't be happier, two longtime White House staffers, two great guys."
Amy Poehler and Carrie Brownstein
The two funny gals were asked to conduct an impromptu wedding ceremony during a Q&A for Brownstein's book tour on Nov. 3, 2015, and of course they accepted the challenge! Together they married same-sex couple Kendall Oshiro and Genevieve Hernandez at the Pasadena Presbyterian Church with Brownstein ordaining the wedding as Poehler played the piano.
Kesha
The singer and longtime supporter of LGBT rights had in September 2015 officiated the wedding of her hairstylist, Vittorio Masecchia, and partner Felipe Noqueira. She had also officiated a commitment ceremony for her girlfriends, Monique Morrison and Gretchen Helt, in California in 2012.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
The actor surprised the happy couple as part of the "Prank It FWD" movement.
Jim Spellman/WireImage.com; Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Ian McKellen
"I'm going to marry Patrick [Stewart]," the X-Men star announced while on the Jonathan Ross Show in March. "I am going to officiate at his wedding." It looks like the day turned out to be a huge success!
Jimmy Kimmel
When Matt Damon and his bride of eight years, Luciana Barroso, renewed their wedding vows, guests were stunned to find out the late-night host was officiating.
Todd Williamson/Getty Images for InStyle
Blake Shelton
Before she decided to scale down on her wedding plans, Kelly Clarkson had big plans for The Voice mentor. "He's not only singing! He's marrying us," she told Entertainment Tonight. "He totally is…He can be very sentimental."
Meghan Sinclair/Team Coco
Conan O'Brien
One late-night taping was a bit more romantic than the rest. Team Coco himself officiated the wedding of the show's costume designer Scott Cronick and his partner, David Gorshein.
Dr. Billy Ingram/WireImage
Emma Stone
She can act, date Spider-Man and officiate weddings too! The A-list star presided over her publicist, Holly Shakoor, and director Ruben Fleischer's wedding at Twin Peaks Ranch in Ojai, Calif.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for 54 Below
Victor Garber
The Alias star did more than just officiate Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's 2005 wedding. He also took on the role of being the godfather to their daughter Violet.
Will Forte
The Saturday Night Live frontman presided over The Black Keys' Patrick Carney and Emily Ward's wedding. Luckily, the MacGruber act was not part of the ceremony.
Benedict Cumberbatch
He's a Sherlock star, Emmy-nominated actor and now...gay wedding officiator! In July 2013, the Brit hunk presided over the civil ceremony of two of his male pals near Ibiza, Spain.
Tori Spelling
In order to marry a gay couple at her bed-and-breakfast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alumna obtained her certification online.
