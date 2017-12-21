Sarah Palin's Son Track Palin Granted House Arrest After Confrontation With Dad

Sarah Palin and Todd Palin's son Track Palin was granted house arrest on Wednesday for charges stemming from a violent confrontation with his father at his parents' home in Alaska.

The 28-year-old old, the oldest of the couple's five children, had been in jail since he was arrested and charged with assault and burglary on Saturday. At the hearing in Palmer District Court, Track wore yellow Mat-Su Pretrial Facility scrubs and said little as the judge approved house arrest with electronic monitoring and kept his $5,000 bail, according to the Anchorage Daily News.

Once released, Track will not be allowed to go within an "exclusion zone" around his parents' home or near liquor stores or places serving alcohol and also cannot drink and must take prescription drugs only as prescribed. In addition, all weapons must be taken out of his house, the judge said.