Rihanna Dishes on How She Dresses Her ''Fluctuating Body''

Rihanna is all about dressing to feel good.

The 29-year-old singer just released her Fenty x Puma fall 2018 collection, which showcases a "Fenty University" theme that she feels will bring confidence to all women.

In fact, RihRih says her inspiration came from experience with different body types as she, herself, deals with "fluctuating" weight.

"I actually have had the pleasure of a fluctuating body type, where one day I can literally fit into something that is bodycon, and then the next day—the next week—I need something oversized," she told The Cut. "I need a little crop here and a high-waist there to hide that part, you know?"