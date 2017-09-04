John Legend Reveals He Tried to Break Up With Chrissy Teigen Years Ago and She Was Not Having It

Even #couplegoals couples have trying times!

John Legend revealed that years ago he tried to dump his then-girlfriend/now-wife Chrissy Teigen—and she pretty much just shut him down.

The 38-year-old crooner admitted that their "breakup" lasted a whopping hour and a half. That's 90 minutes too long if you ask us!

"I was really stressed and busy," John told the funny (to us) story to The Guardian. "I was just like: 'I’d just be happier single right now,' and she was like: 'No.'" 

Yeah, not so much, John...

A few hours after her hubby's interview hit, the outspoken lady, who has been with the singer for over a decade, took to Twitter to respond. The 31-year-old shared a link to the break-up story with a laugh-crying emoji and the caption, "11 years later, baby."

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for INTERMIX x A.L.C

Good to see that the good-humored gal still has a good sense of humor about her man's past mistake.

Chrissy, who shares daughter Luna Legend with her husband since 2013, also tweeted, "It wasn't a a typical breakup. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like 'no.'"

Good thing! Or else the Internet would be lacking one of Hollywood's most fun-loving couples!

In addition to admitting he had the audacity to dump the model, John did gush about how his wife inspires him.

"She pushes me to be funnier, not because she’s trying to, I think it’s just being around her. And to be bolder," he said.

 

In 2013, the duo had a lavish wedding ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. Prior to their extravagant affair, the two were actually wed in a secret courthouse wedding in New York City.

But for their big event in Europe, Chrissy had three dresses for the wedding and ceremony, telling E! News, "Every time I went in [to Vera Wang] for a fitting, I couldn't stop getting one."

She first wore an ivory strapless open back, V-neck ball gown with lifted tulle skirt and tiered flange, with hand-cut petal embroidered detail for the actual ceremony, before changing into a mermaid ivory gown that had a micro-pleated bodice and sheared organza full skirt for the reception, and then later switched up her look again for the after party, donning a crimson strapless mermaid gown.

Take a look at the couple's cutest pics...

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Robert De Niro, Grace Hightower, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Katie Couric, John Molner

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for EMM Group

Sweet as Sugar

Even the Wests approve! John Legend stares adoringly into his wife's eyes while celebrating his birthday and 10th anniversary of his debut album.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

INFphoto.com

Picture Pefect

The duo showed off some major PDA during a beach photo shoot. 

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Lively Lovers

Happiness looks good on them! The charming duo works their magic while attending the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Article continues below

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Instagram

Instagram

Delighted Darlings

The bikini-clad supermodel plants a wet one on her beau's beaming face.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Birthday, Nintendo

Getty Images for Nintendo

Nintendo Night

It's-a-me, Mario! The fun-loving couple goes in full costume to celebrateTeigen's 28th birthday.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Bauer-Griffin

Hot to Trot

Legs for days! The twosome took their smiling pup for a walk by the pier.

Article continues below

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Courtesy of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Ferociously Fab

Va va voom! The model pulled out all the stops on Memorial Day weekend for her hubby's sold out performance.

 

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Dapper Duo

The sweethearts look radiant while taking a photo shoot outside of their apartment.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Instagram

Instagram

Playful Partners

The musician looks ever so happy while holding his main squeeze.

Article continues below

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Instagram

Famous Friends

After Yeezy performed at DirecTV's pre-Super Bowl, the A-listers stopped for a quick bite at the Waffle House.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Instagram

Doggy Dearest

Awe! The Teigen's pup looks like he's ready for a kiss in this happy family photo.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Golden Globes

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Glitz & Glamour

The power couple shows off their sophisticated style on the red carpet.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Instagram

Funny Faces

Look at her go! The lovebirds revealed their quirky side when taking a silly selfie with Kim Kardashian. 

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, GQ

Anders Overgaard/GQ

Sweet Side

The stunning couple got romantic in GQ for a steamy photo spread.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2015 Academy Awards, Couples

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Flawless Fashion

The singer and his supermodel wifey are the epitome of glamour while attending the 2015 Oscars.

Article continues below

