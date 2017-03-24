Iggy Azalea Takes Over Tokyo in Twerk-Filled, Booty-Baring ''Mo Bounce'' Music Video

Iggy Azalea, Mo Bounce

Vevo

Iggy Azalea is certainly bringing a lot more bounce into our lives.

The female emcee just dropped her music video for her latest single "Mo Bounce," and—as if the title doesn't already suggest what it's about—it's entirely focused on twerking.

The video takes place in the streets and underground world of Tokyo where dancers of all ages showcase their skills. Though Iggy spends most of the time sitting down in various locations, wearing a variety of skin-baring ensembles, she does partake in the twerking here and there (we're entranced by her skill of popping one butt cheek).

From fancy pink cars to glow-in-the dark booty-bouncing, the video predicts this might just be the hit to get you shakin' your thang out on the dance floor at the club...but only time will tell!

Meanwhile, Iggy dropped the new track on Thursday in advance of her upcoming album, which she's been working on for several years. Originally, she was set to release Digital Distortion in 2016, but scratched it after some personal changes in her life.

She called off her engagement to Nick Young, canceled her Great Escape tour and decided take some time to herself before working on new material.

"Mo Bounce" is the second single off the upcoming album. She released "Can't Lose" featuring Lil Uzi Vert last week.

