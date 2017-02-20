The Partridge Family's David Cassidy Reveals He's Suffering From Dementia

David Cassidy has been diagnosed with dementia.

The 66-year-old Partridge Family star revealed to People magazine that he is battling the memory loss disease, which has run in his family for several generations.

"I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming," he said, explaining how he witnessed both his grandfather and his mother suffer through dementia.

"In the end, the only way I knew [my mother] recognized me is with one single tear that would drop from her eye every time I walked into the room,"he reaclled. "I feared I would end up that way."

However, he has come to terms with his condition and now seeks to live his life to the fullest, exactly the way he is.