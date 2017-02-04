Here's What Happened When an Instagram Commenter Mistakingly Thought Kate Beckinsale Was Sarah Silverman's Mom

Attention Instagram: Kate Beckinsale is not Sarah Silverman's mom.
The Underworld: Blood Wars star cleared up the hilarious assumption by responding to a comment congratulating Kate on raising a daughter as gorgeous as Silverman. Earlier today, Beckinsale shared a photo on Instagram from a recent dinner date with celeb friends that included Lance Bass, Molly Shannon, actress JoAnna Garcia and Silverman.
One of her followers must have confused the 46-year-old comedienne for Beckinsale's 18-year-old daughter Lily Mo Sheen as they wrote, "That sarah is your daughter? Pretty like you @katebeckinsale."
Beckinsale made light of the mix-up and replied sarcastically, "Granddaughter. We are very proud of her." LOL! (For context, Silverman is actually three years older than Beckinsale.)
Silverman is currently dating Beckinsale's ex-husband, Michael Sheen, and the Hollywood duo is especially close for having romanced the same man.
Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon Studios
The Masters of Sex star began dating Silverman in 2014, more than a decade after Sheen and Beckinsale called it quits on their eight-year relationship.
In fact, Kate has spoken candidly about her admiration for Sarah and the positive role she's played in their daughter's upbringing.
"I'm completely open to any other strong, cool sensitive independent-thinking women who are going to be an influence in my daughter's life," the British actress told Stylist last year.
"Sarah's a great person and I'm glad she's in the village that's helping. It's important as a teenager to have good women in your life building up the fabric of your experience of becoming a woman. Even if Sarah wasn't Michael's girlfriend I'd want her to be in that."
Beckinsale also gushed to E! News' Marc Malkin on the red carpet, "I love her. I love her. I love her. I am so glad Michael found her so I don't have to spend the rest of my life looking for her!"