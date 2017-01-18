Johnny Depp Accepts 2017 People's Choice Award for Favorite Movie Icon Days After Finalizing Amber Heard Divorce

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
If there's one thing Johnny Depp is grateful for, it's his loyal fans.
During Wednesday evening's 2017 People's Choice Awards , the Hollywood actor won in the competitive Favorite Movie Icon category.
When he arrived on the Microsoft Theater stage, the Pirates of the Caribbean star chose to share a message with his followers.
"I came here for one reason tonight, for one reason and one reason only, for you, the people," Johnny explained. "Through whatever good times or bad you've stood by me and trusted me."
He continued, "You very graciously invited me here once again tonight so I appreciate that very much. You have no idea how much I appreciate it."
Just five days ago, the actor's tumultuous divorce from Amber Heard was finalized about five months after the former couple reached a settlement.
After divorce papers were initially filed in May 2016, both parties were forced to have their separation play out in the public eye. Ultimately, Johnny appeared to be moving forward as he addressed moviegoers Wednesday night.
"I'm very deeply affected by the kindness of your well wishes," he shared. "It's especially meaningful to me to be here in front of you to say thank you and to tell you that I truly feel that need to thank you."
Johnny continued, "Because in all honesty we all know we wouldn't be standing up here tonight if it weren't for you."