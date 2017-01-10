Andrew Garfield: ''I'm Probably Banned From Disneyland Forever''

Andrew Garfield may have some trouble getting into Disneyland.

"I'm probably banned...forever," the actor joked with me at the Golden Globes.

Why would he have trouble with Mickey Mouse? Well, Garfield recently revealed to W magazine that he was high while celebrating his 29th birthday at Disneyland with some friends and his then-girlfriend Emma Stone.

"We ate pot brownies. It was literally heaven. How about Space Mountain three times in a row?" he told the magazine. "I freaked out on It's a Small World. I was like, 'It is a f--king small world.'"