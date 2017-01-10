Andrew Garfield: ''I'm Probably Banned From Disneyland Forever''

Andrew Garfield may have some trouble getting into Disneyland.
"I'm probably banned...forever," the actor joked with me at the Golden Globes.
Why would he have trouble with Mickey Mouse? Well, Garfield recently revealed to W magazine that he was high while celebrating his 29th birthday at Disneyland with some friends and his then-girlfriend Emma Stone.
"We ate pot brownies. It was literally heaven. How about Space Mountain three times in a row?" he told the magazine. "I freaked out on It's a Small World. I was like, 'It is a f--king small world.'"
When I asked if Ms. Stone was pissed the he went public with their shenanigans, Garfield said with his tongue firmly planted in his cheek, "I don't know what you're talking about. I don't even know what you're referencing. I was blacked out when that interview happened."
Meanwhile, Garfield said he hadn't prepared an acceptance speech on Sunday because he wasn't expecting on taking home any gold. He was nominated for his performance in the WWII drama Hacksaw Ridge. "I'm banking on staying in my seat," he said. "I'm very excited to stay seated."
And then Garfield cursed me out. Watch the video above for the hilarious moment!
In addition to Hacksaw Ridge, Garfield can also currently be seen in Martin Scorsese's Silence. He will next be seen on stage in London in the National Theatre revival of Angels in America, Tony Kusher's two-part play about the AIDS crisis in 1980s New York City. The production opens in April.