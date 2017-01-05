Lamar Odom Is Out of Rehab and Smiles in First Photo

Lamar Odom has completed a month-long stint in rehab and appears to be in great spirits.
In December, Odom checked himself into a 30-day rehab program near San Diego. E! News learned about his stint days after papers to finalize his andKhloe Kardashian's divorce were filed and more than a year after he experienced a near-fatal overdose.
Prior to entering rehab, Odom had taped an episode of The Doctors, in which he talked to Dr. Travis Stork, an ER physician, about his overdose for the first time and was asked about substance abuse. Odom continues to work with him, a source told E! News Thursday.
Odom left the treatment facility Thursday after completing the 30-day program, which included both individual and group therapy, according to a statement from The Doctors. A photo of him smiling and raising his fist in the air was released.
Stage 29 Productions/The Doctors
"I am so proud of Lamar and truly look forward to sharing the ups and downs of his journey with our viewers," Stork said, according to his show's statement.
Odom was also set to talk to Stork again after completing his treatment. The episode is set to air on Jan. 17.
Odom's road to recovery has been marred by setbacks. In March, he was spotted at a bar with friends, ordering a cognac for himself.
Going to a bar with pals "was literally his way of trying to gain some semblance of a normal life," a source told E! News at the time. "He wants to try and get out there a little more and get back to a regular schedule."
In May, Odom was photographed drinking what appeared to be alcohol in the middle of the day at the Beverly Center mall. In July, three days after Odom filed his response to Khloe's new divorce filing, he dropped $2,000 on drinks and lap dances at a strip club and was later escorted off a flight from L.A. to New York after vomiting twice on the plane before take-off.
In October, he dined with his kids and had a vodka cocktail.
The Doctors
After Odom entered treatment, his rep told E! News, "After consulting with his family and friends, and meeting with Dr. Travis Stork of The Doctors, he has decided it is best he take time to focus on himself. He is dedicated to leading a healthy lifestyle and being the best father he can be to his children.
Odom posted on his Instagram page on Dec. 30 a photo of him with 18-year-old daughter Destiny Odom and 14-year-old son Lamar Odom, Jr.
"No better way to end 2016 than with my two favorite people," he wrote. "#TheOdoms RichSoil."
Odom's attorney Walter Mosley said at the time "Lamar is on a comeback tour in 2017."
"It's 100 percent of bettering himself," he said. "Being a better father to his kids, being a better friend and just taking responsibility and live a more healthy and fulfilled life," he said. "There's a lot to live for. He's young. He has the rest of his life in front of him. He has a lot to look forward to."