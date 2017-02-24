Jimmy Fallon couldn't believe Nick Viall and Elijah Wood are friends, and frankly, neither could we!

Really, what are the odds?!

The Flipper actor stopped by The Tonight Show Thursday and opened up about his friendship with The Bachelor star. "I've known Nick since before he became the Bachelor but did not know him from The Bachelorette," Wood explained.

Their friendship began after Wood and a friend attended Lollapalooza and met up with Nick, who already knew Wood's friend. Nick ultimately moved to Los Angeles, giving the Lord of the Rings actor more face time.

"He was just around," Wood said. "I would hang out with him and I kind of knew about his Bachelorette experiences and found it fascinating. I knew he was the Bachelor before it was announced or anything."