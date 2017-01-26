These dolls are oh so Cosmo!

In anticipation of the upcoming premiere of E!'s new series So Cosmo, we're celebrating with every single time the Kardashians have graced the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine—and it's a whole lot!

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have posed for the posh publication numerous times each, while Kylie Jenner made her solo Cosmo cover debut back in February 2015.

You certainly can't deny that these fabulous sisters are the definition of fun, fearless and sexy!