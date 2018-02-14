Rocco wants to be an example for his family.
On Sunday's new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Rocco wants to lose weight and get healthy, not just for himself, but in the hopes his dad will follow in his footsteps.
"I've been overweight since seven years old. Even as a child I was called like 'Pizza Boy,' the Pillsbury Dough Boy and girls would come and poke my stomach," Rocco tells Khloe Kardashian in this preview clip. "My father has been battling diabetes for over 15 years now and he doesn't take it seriously. I had two uncles pass away a year from each other."
"How did your uncles pass away?" Khloe asks.
"Heart attacks," he answers. "One in his sleep and one right after Christmas dinner at the table."
"Oh my god, I'm so sorry," Khloe says.
"My dad's my hero you know? I want him to get healthy because my biggest fear is to lose my dad," Rocco admits.
"It's scary because my brother just got diabetes from being so unhealthy," Khloe tells him, referencing brother Rob Kardashian. "It is serious and the pain that you're going through stems from how much you want your dad in your life and you want to keep him there."
When asked where he sees himself at the end of this journey, Rocco says, "I wanna really just like get my health on track, you know? I wanna like be the best person inside and out…I want the reveal to be for my father. I just wanna go from being Rocco to Rocky."
Hear Rocco's story in the clip above.
Watch the season two premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Tuesday, 12 Dec. at 9:30 p.m., only on E!