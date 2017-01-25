Bryan Tanaka is looking for some answers!
Tanaka and Mariah Carey have been growing close while on tour together, and on this Sunday's season finale of Mariah's World, the dancer asks Mimi about her relationship with fiancé James Packer.
"Are you really gonna marry this guy?" Tanaka asks in the exclusive clip above. "I was just...just wondering."
Mariah takes a long pause and then tells Tanaka, "I don't even know what I think anymore."
Tanaka then tells Mariah that all he wants is for her to be happy.
"Sometimes, maybe people aren't supposed to be happy, they're just supposed to like exist," Mariah says.
"No I think everybody should be happy," Tanaka replies.
"I don't really know what that means," Mariah says. "I have an idea, but then I don't want it to be weird with us so...everybody's probably looking."
The two then decide they should probably go, but before they do Tanaka kisses Mimi's hand and she tells him, "You make me smile."
Take a look at the clip above to see the duo share an intimate moment together and then check out Mariah's World to see where their relationship leads!
