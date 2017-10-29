Kim Kardashian Says Scott Disick "Looked So Desperate" Going to Cannes With Bella Thorne to Try & "One-Up" Kourtney
by
Brett Malec
|
Kourtney and Younes are taking Cannes!
On tonight's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and her man Younes Bendjima travel to the South of France for some fun in the sun with Kendall Jenner. However, things get awkward when Scott Disick follows Kourt to France with Bella Thorne.
In one dramatic scene, Kim Kardashian talks to Kendall over the phone and asks, "Are Scott and Bella there?" "They just got in today," Kendall says.
"They looked so desperate at the airport," Kim says. "Who goes to LAX together? It's not a good look for Scott."
Splash News
"He talked to me about it," Kendall adds. "He thinks it is and i said, 'Are you nuts? Are you actually not well?' And he was like, 'Yeah, I'm doing it to make Kourtney mad.' I said, 'You're not going to make her mad for the right reasons.'"
INSTARimages.com
"I think it's clear to everyone that Scott's doing this just to try to one-up Kourtney and that seems super malicious," Kim says of the situation. "Kourtney's genuinely trying to go away and have a good time and he's trying to like freak her out and make Kourtney think there's going to be some crazy drama run-in. It's just so ridiculous."
Later on, Khloe Kardashian says Scott is engaging in "picture wars." "So if a picture of you comes out with your friend, then the other one tries to one-up you," she tells Kourtney. "To me I feel like I'm watching a ping pong match."
"Yeah, but it's weird because I'm like not in the tournament," Kourtney says.
move
close
Now Playing
Up Next
"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" Katch-Up: S14, EP.4
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Monday, 2 October 9:30PM, only on E!