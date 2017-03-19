PREMIERES
Kim Kardashian Braces Herself for "Very Tough" KUWTK Episode About Paris Robbery Experience

by Corinne Heller

Kim Kardashian is breaking her silence about her Paris robbery experience on tonight's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and has revealed why she chose to talk about her ordeal for the time on the show.

The reality star has largely kept out of the spotlight since unidentified men held her at gunpoint, tied her up and stole almost $10 million worth of jewelry from her in her hotel room in the French capital last October.

"Tonight's episode is going to be very tough for me," Kim wrote on Instagram Sunday, alongside a photo of her sitting with mom Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, which she said was their last family pic from Paris.

"However, I thought it was important to share this story through my eyes & not in an interview where my own words could be twisted," she continued. "I have always shared so much & I'm not going to hold back when this was probably one of the most life changing experiences for me. I would never wish this experience upon anyone, but have learned some valuable lessons & feel so blessed to be safe home with my babies & husband."

"To my friends, family, and loved ones I can't thank you enough for being there when I needed you the most," she said. "To the French police, thank you for your incredible hard work."

An excerpt of her first comments about the robbery was featured in a promo for Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 13, which premiered last weekend.

In January, French police arrested 17 people, mostly men, suspected to have been involved in the crime. Four of them were charged, including the brother of the limo driver Kim used during her trip to Paris.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs at 9 p.m. on E!

