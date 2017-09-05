Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker are an aunt and uncle, y'all!

The country singer's little sister Sydney Rae Bass is officially a mom after welcoming her first child, daughter Brooklyn Rae Bass, with husband Anthony Bass on Monday. The new parents confirmed the wonderful news on social media.

"Yesterday morning our sweet girl decided she was ready to meet mommy and daddy," Sydney wrote on Instagram. "After contracting all night long we came in and I had to have an emergency c-section. She is our little fighter and is doing so good. We love you so much Brooklyn. Our little preemie."