Larry Nassar Receives 40 to 175 Year Sentence For Sexual Abuse: "I've Just Signed Your Death Warrant"

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Jan. 24, 2018 6:00 PM

Justice has finally been served. 

On Wednesday, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in Ingham County Circuit Court in Lansing, Mich. sentenced former U.S.A Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing girls under the guise of medical treatment. 

Over 150 survivors came forward and delivered impact statements or had them read by the court, including gymnasts Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber. Judge Aquilina may have summed up the gravity of the situation best when she delivered the final sentence to the court. "I've just signed your death warrant," she told the disgraced doctor. 

