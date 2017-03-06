WEEKNIGHTS
Katy Perry Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Orlando Bloom Split at 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Watch!

Katy Perry didn't let a breakup prevent her from giving a great performance at Sunday's 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

It was revealed last week that Katy and Orlando are "taking respectful, loving space" from each other at this time. But Katy seemed strong as she took the stage with Skip Marley to open Sunday's award show with their hit song, "Chained to the Rhythm."

This was Katy's first red carpet appearance since the split, but she appeared to have fun during the performance, showing off her new platinum blond pixie cut and dancing on stage with kids and a hamster!

So what other award show moments have everyone talking?

Take a look at the E! News video above to see all of the top moments from the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

