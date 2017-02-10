George Clooney is about to become a dad!

The actor's wife Amal Clooney is pregnant with twins, The Talk's Julie Chen revealed on Thursday.

Chen confirmed the news on the show, "Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney! The Talk has confirmed that the 55-year-old superstar and his highly accomplished 39-year-old attorney wife are expecting twins."

The host even revealed the due date!

"Now, what we did find out that no one else is reporting, is that the twins are due this June!" Chen said.