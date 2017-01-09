WEEKNIGHTS
6:30 PM

From Ryan Gosling's Speech to Brad Pitt's Surprise Appearance: All of the Must-See Golden Globes 2017 Moments!

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Camila Cabello

Why Camila Cabello Wouldn't Take No For an Answer During The X Factor: "It's a Cuban Thing"

Scandal key art season 6

Your Wait for the Return of Scandal (and the Rest of TGIT) Just Got a Little Bit Longer

ESC: Golden Globe Style Tribes

Golden Globes Style Tribes: What's Your Favorite Red Carpet Trend?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Everyone can't stop talking about Sunday's 2017 Golden Globes!

Why? Because there were so many must-see moments during the show!

From Ryan Gosling's Best Actor acceptance speech, which gave a sweet shout-out to his leading lady Eva Mendes and their two daughters, to Brad Pitt's surprise appearance during the ceremony, the Golden Globes definitely kept everyone on their toes. If you looked away for even a second, you might've missed an amazing moment.

So what were the most jaw-dropping moments during the 2017 Golden Globes?

Read

Golden Globe Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Watch the E! News video above to get the scoop! 

Plus catch up on all the must-see moments you might've missed!

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Ryan Gosling , Eva Mendes , Brad Pitt , 2017 Golden Globes , Awards , Top Stories