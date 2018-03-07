Luke Bryan Trash-Talks Blake Shelton on Late Night

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Mar. 7, 2018 7:17 AM
Luke Bryan couldn't resist taking a few jabs at his buddy Blake Shelton on Tuesday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.
Ahead of the Mar. 11 premiere of American Idol, Meyers asked the new judge if he reached out to Shelton for advice. After all, the "Honey Bee" singer has been a coach on The Voice for the past 14 seasons.
"Sadly, I did. I don't know why," Bryan replied. "I would recommend to never reach out to him."
The "Play It Again" singer also couldn't resist poking fun at Shelton's 2017 Sexiest Man Alive win.
"We were quite perplexed, but we got over it" he said, jokingly speaking for the country community. "No, he is a beautiful man—from a distance."
Watch the video to hear some of Bryan's best zingers.
This isn't the first time the country stars have given each other a hard time. Shelton teased his friend after Bryan got the American Idol gig.
"I think people are going to realize just how dumb he really is when they see him on national television, in an environment where there's no script," Shelton jokingly told Entertainment Tonight. "But you're also gonna see what a great, great, dude that guy is."
The two have also trolled each other on Twitter.
Congrats @LukeBryanOnline on your #1 song... Even though you are a complete douche bag and a horrible influence on children.. And dumb.— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) June 18, 2016
Tweet @LukeBryanOnline and tell him he's a dickhead. Oh! And @TraceAdkins!! https://t.co/yZFY3VlN5Q— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) June 6, 2016
Fired up for today! @blakeshelton your breath smells like Funions by the way.— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) April 7, 2013
Hey, whatever works for these two.
