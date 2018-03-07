Heather Locklear Checked Into Treatment Center After Domestic Violence Arrest

Heather Locklear is getting the help she needs.

The Melrose Place actress has checked into a treatment facility, E! News has learned. The development comes a week after Locklear was arrested for felony domestic violence after her boyfriend, Chris Heisser, placed a domestic disturbance call to authorities.

The City of Thousand Oaks Police Department also tells E! News detectives executed a search at Locklear's home on Tuesday. The warrant was obtained in response to "specific threats" the celebrity made during the arrest. According to a statement, "Locklear told deputies she would shoot them if they ever came to her house again."