This Is Us Season 2 Finale Teases Jack's Dramatic Return: Is Another Twist Coming?

It's hard to believe it, but This Is Us' season two finale is already upon us, and it's shaping up to be an emotional affair as it's time for Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby's (Chris Sullivan) wedding. And in the first promo for the NBC hit drama's final episode of the season, we get to see our first look at their big day....and Jack Pearson as an old man?! Yes, an older version of Milo Ventimiglia's dearly departed patriarch pops up, with the voice-over teasing a special guest.
"Where did the time go, Bec," Jack says to Rebecca (Mandy Moore) at the end of the promo above, pushing a piece of hair out of his wife's face, breaking our hearts into a million tiny pieces.
Of course, this is likely a dream sequence, but it still hits us right in the feels, you know? And who knows, maybe another twist is upon us!
"The guy that gets to marry you, Katey girl, he is one lucky guy," Jack tells a young Kate in a flashback during the short teaser, causing our eyes to rain, knowing he will never get the chance to walk her down the aisle. (Though we did get chills seeing her flanked by both of her brothers has she made her way to the altar.)
While we know older Jack will make some kind of appearance during the hour, it remains to be seen if we'll see old man Randall (Sterling K. Brown) again, after he first appeared in the post-Super Bowl episode, which introduced a new timeline.
"We show a new timeline, in the future, which is extremely exciting for a show that plays in time and has till-now played in the past/present," creator Dan Fogelman told Deadline after the episode. "But there is other stuff coming, too…there is a plan for the show, there always has been, we aren't just shooting from the hip."
And he said fans can expect to see more of the future, adding, "We didn't do it as a one-off...it's safe to say the future can play a big part in seasons to come."
This Is Us' finale airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. on NBC.
