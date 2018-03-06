You'll Feel Like a Kid Again After Watching Disney's Christopher Robin Trailer

"Sooner or later, your past catches up to you."

That's the tagline for Disney's Christopher Robin, a live-action/CGI film based on characters from A.A. Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh book series. The studio released the first trailer Tuesday, giving fans of all ages their first look at Ewan McGregor starring as the adult Christopher Robin.

No longer "the young boy who embarked on countless adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood with his band of spirited and lovable stuffed animals," Christopher Robin "has grown up and lost his way," the studio's logline teases. "Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin remember the loving and playful boy who is still inside."