You'll Feel Like a Kid Again After Watching Disney's Christopher Robin Trailer

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Mar. 6, 2018 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

"Sooner or later, your past catches up to you."

That's the tagline for Disney's Christopher Robin, a live-action/CGI film based on characters from A.A. Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh book series. The studio released the first trailer Tuesday, giving fans of all ages their first look at Ewan McGregor starring as the adult Christopher Robin.

No longer "the young boy who embarked on countless adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood with his band of spirited and lovable stuffed animals," Christopher Robin "has grown up and lost his way," the studio's logline teases. "Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin remember the loving and playful boy who is still inside."

Your Guide to Every Upcoming Disney Movie

Christopher Robin

Walt Disney Studios

(Sounds similar to Steven Spielberg's Hook, no?)

Joining McGregor are Hayley Atwell as Christopher's wife, Evelyn Robin; Bronte Carmichael as Christopher's daughter, Madeline Robin; and Mark Gatiss as Keith Winslow, Christopher's boss.

Directed by Marc Forster, Christopher Robin also features the voice talents of Peter Capaldi as Rabbit, Jim Cummings as Winnie the Pooh, Brad Garrett as Eeyore, Toby Jones as Owl, Nick Mohammed as Piglet, Chris O'Dowd as Tigger and Sophie Okonedo as Kanga. Kristin Burr and Brigham Taylor serve as producers, while Jeremy Johns and Renée Wolfe serve as executive producers. Alex Ross Perry and Allison Schroeder collaborated on the family film's screenplay.

Christopher Robin will be released Aug. 3, 2018 by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Disney , Movies , Trailers , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Katy Perry

So, I Got Slimed: Everything You've Ever Wanted to Know About the Nickelodeon Tradition

Southern Charm: New Orleans

Southern Charm's Next Spinoff Is Here: Meet the Cast of New Orleans, Butts and All

Coco Austin, Chanel

Coco and Daughter Chanel Wear Matching Mermaid Bikinis in the Bahamas

Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin, Apple

Cue the Family Band! Chris Martin Is Teaching 13-Year-Old Daughter Apple How to Play Guitar

Donald Trump, Republican National Convention

President Donald Trump on Low Oscar Ratings: "We Don't Have Stars Anymore"

Ruthie Ann Miles

Broadway Star Ruthie Ann Miles' 4-Year-Old Daughter Killed in Tragic Car Crash

Katy Perry, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Katy Perry's Friend From 6th Grade Reveals Just How Obsessed With Boobs She Was

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -