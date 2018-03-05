Here's Who Really Won the 2018 Awards Season

Women: Well, one would hope.

There's no shortage of reminders that there's still much work to be done, and there's just a little thing known as a centuries-old pecking order that needs rearranging, but there's no question that the entirety of this awards season will be remembered for the voices that spoke up, the history made and the women who drew that line in the sand (and then kicked a little sand in the patriarchy's face for good measure), stood up and declared, "Time's up."

From the sea of black dresses at the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs (Kate Middleton, we feel your forest-green, and we salute you) to the white roses at the Grammys and the all-female award presenters and Kristen Bell as host at the SAG Awards, gestures were made to ensure that people watching in the room and at home didn't forget that there's a movement taking shape.

Now comes the challenge, however. While the red carpet and a big stage provided a hard-to-ignore platform from which to be heard, consider the award-show leg of Time's Up and #MeToo only the beginning. It's how well the message resonates moving forward, when all eyes are not on all the big stars all at once, that will be the true test of how serious people are about change. We know Frances McDormand is serious—Hollywood has its marching orders as far as inclusion riders go—but a more collaborative effort is needed.