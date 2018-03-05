Go Inside the Star-Studded 2018 Oscars After-Parties With Allison Janney, Margot Robbie, Kobe Bryant and More

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 6:46 AM
Just because 2018 Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel said the annual Academy Awards were over doesn't mean the party was!
After all, there was much to celebrate Sunday night after a slate of stars and filmmakers were named Oscar winners—many for the first time. With their golden statues in tow, the honorees headed out into Los Angeles to get the party started at a bevy of after-parties taking place around the city, including one thrown by the host himself.
Over at Kimmel's bash at The Lot in West Hollywood, the space was transformed into somewhat of a "foodie's paradise" with food and drink by chefs and bartenders from all over the world. There was no shortage of entertainment, either, for guests like couples Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, David Foster and Katharine McPhee and Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso. In addition to Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band, a 14-piece jazz orchestra, Snoop Dogg, Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha also performed.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Hemsworth and Cyrus were also spotted at Elton Johnand husband David Furnish's annual AIDS Foundation Academy viewing party, along with fellow celebs like Heidi Klum, I, Tonya's Sebastian Stanand Glee alums Lea Michele and Darren Criss. The gala raised $5.9 million this year to help end HIV/AIDS.
Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx kept the party going over at Byron Allen Entertainment Studios Second Annual Oscar Gala in support of Children's Hospital Los Angeles. After Frances McDormand's empowering acceptance speech, Fox played Beyoncé's "Run the World" and invited all the women at the party to get up and dance. According to a source, he was so in the moment he didn't realize the commercial break had ended.
At the Governor's Ball inside the Dolby Theater, there was no shortage of Oscar winners—or truffle mac and cheese. The Shape of Water's Guillermo Del Torowas spotted holding his statue very high and proud, according to a source. "He was never not smiling," the insider said.
The same could have been said of fellow winner Sam Rockwell, who was described as having a "smile permanently on his face" as he chatted with friends and showered with well wishes.
There was another Oscar winner that incited quite the frenzy everywhere he went—Kobe Bryant. "Kobe is clutching his Oscar and can hardly step one foot in the door without being swarmed," an insider described. "From the red carpet to the Governor's Ball, Kobe was the biggest hit of the night."
See the stars mingle with Bryant and party the night away in E!'s gallery of after-party pictures here.
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom and Amanda Williams
Tune in to E! Monday, Mar. 5 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 6:30 p.m.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!