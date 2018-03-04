Tiffany Haddish Proves She's Still Obsessed With Her Alexander McQueen Dress at the 2018 Oscars

Whoever said you can't wear the same dress twice clearly hasn't met Tiffany Haddish!

As the A-list actress walked the 2018 Oscars red carpet Sunday night, the Girls' Trip star couldn't help but turn heads for the right reasons in her "Eritrean, authentic Princess" dress.

But when taking the stage to present an award alongside Maya Rudolph, the actress decided to have an outfit change.

Lo and behold, her costume change resulted in a dress (and a pair of Ugg slippers) that we've seen on multiple occasions before.

The white dress she worked tonight inside the Dolby Theatre is the same dress she wore for the Girls' Trip premiere back in July. It's also the dress she wore while hosting Saturday Night Live back in November.