Sandra Bullock Stuns in Sequined Dress on 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 4:53 PM
Sandra Bullock turned heads in a shimmering look on the red carpet at the 2018 Oscars on Sunday.
The 53-year-old Oscar-winning actress showed up in a custom-made gold and black sequined, high-neck, silk Louis Vuitton halter gown and wore her long brown hair down. She walked the red carpet alone.
Bullock has attended the Oscars several times over the past 20 years. She won her first and only Oscar so far in 2011 for her leading role in The Blind Side and was also nominated for an Oscar in 2014 for her leading role in Gravity.
The actress is a presenter at the 2018 Oscars.
The 90th Academy Awards air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 4 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.
Tune in to E! Monday, Mar. 5 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 9 a.m. and again later that day.
