Tori Spelling Returns to Social Media After Alleged “Nervous Breakdown”

  • By
    &

by Lindsay Farber | Fri., Mar. 2, 2018 7:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott

Benjamin Shmikler/ABImages

Tori Spelling appears to be in good spirits while wishing her youngest son Beau a happy 1st birthday on social media.

The 44-year-old mom of five just posted for the first time since cops were called to her and Dean McDermott's home on two separate occasions earlier this week.

In the video, which she uploaded to her Instagram account, Tori can be heard saying, "Who's 1 today?" while the couple's baby boy giggles and coos.

She captioned the video, "Happy 1st birthday! Did he just say Beau or Birthday? Ha ha… Daddy @imdeanmcdermott and I <3 You SO much!!"

As E! News previously reported, cops were first called to Tori and Dean's home on Wednesday night to investigate a break-in, which turned out to be a false alarm.

Photos

Tori Spelling's Most Lavish Birthday Parties

The police were then called to the family's home a second time on Thursday morning, where a caller allegedly stated that Tori was suffering from a "nervous breakdown," according to TMZ.

Here's hoping that everything is A-OK in the Spelling-McDermott household!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tori Spelling , Babies , Dean McDermott , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kevin McKidd, Instagram

Kevin McKidd Marries Arielle Goldrath—and She's Pregnant!

Dove Cameron, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Dove Cameron Breaks Down Her Shocking First Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Appearance

Mama June, Geno

Find Out if Mama June Is Ready to Marry Her Boyfriend Geno

Once Upon a Time

Once Upon a Time Just Said Goodbye to Another Series Regular

Miranda Lambert, Anderson East, ACM Awards

Miranda Lambert Reflects on Heartbreak as She Faces Anderson East Split Rumors

Gun Safety Pin, "Wear Orange" American Flag Pins

See the Gun Control Pin Many Stars Will Be Wearing to the 2018 Oscars

ESC: Black Panther Beauty

4 Mind-Blowing Secrets Behind the Makeup in Black Panther

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -